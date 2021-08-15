A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 9-15

The helicopters get larger and more expensive, the rooftops are mostly the same: This Sunday the United States is fleeing an Afghanistan in which the Taliban now control more territory than they did when America invaded twenty years ago. The total implosion of the lavishly funded so-called Afghan National Army was a complete surprise to no one but the corrupt and mendacious Pentagon and its wretched, flailing spokesmen. Steyn addressed the fall of Kabul on the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and will have more to say later today.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a magical night in Alabama and a Last Call special, beginning and ending with personal reminiscences from Steyn on the Duke of Edinburgh and Rush Limbaugh.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered the tightening screws of the New Normal, the joke wargaming of conflict with China, and three minutes of pure joy: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from suicidal "influencers" to Minnesota decapitators.

~Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with a case of the sh*t hitting the lockdown fan, and proceeded via Assange and Cuomo to the comparative corruptions along the Potomac and the Danube. But Mark kept smiling through.... You can listen to the full show here.

Later, Steyn swung by Tucker Carlson Tonight to ponder the pitiful squibs of recovering Cuomosexuals. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday, Mark continued his summer series looking back at the month before 9/11, with a consideration of kooky racial obsessives then and now.

~On Friday, in his ongoing series, Tal Bachman delved deeper into the dark legacy of a pioneer transgenderist.

~On Saturday, our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade profiled two very different women, and the men that got away.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis considered Mitchum, MacLaine and Robert Wise's screen version of Two for the Seesaw.

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Burning Daylight, Jack London's full-length novel sweeping down from the Yukon in the Gold Rush to San Francisco in the Gilded Age, with this week an audacious plan to build Paradise in Oakland. Click for Part Twenty-Nine, Part Thirty, Part Thirty-One, Thirty-Two, Thirty-Three, Thirty-Four and Part Thirty-Five. Part Thirty-Six airs tonight.

Mark has written the introduction for Marc Morano's invaluable new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. It's available (personally autographed by Steyn) direct from the Steyn bookstore, and also as part of a dynamite denialist double-bill.

Tales for Our Time and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week. Don't forget that Steyn's Song of the Week now airs on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.