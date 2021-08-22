A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 16-22

In case you missed America's Suez moment, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the fall of Kabul: the global superpower took twenty years to transfer Afghanistan from the Taliban to the Taliban ...but with even more territory than they had before. Mark's analysis was our most read piece of the se'nnight.

On a lighter note than total geopolitical humiliation, Steyn's Song of the Week harkened back to a more confident and cocksure America.

~On Monday Tucker Carlson interviewed Mark for a full hour.

~On Tuesday the fallen hegemon still couldn't stop digging.

Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the new more "inclusive" Taliban to the racism of curry.

~On Wednesday Steyn noted the sly wit of the Taliban pressers, and what it tells us.

~Mark's Thursday Notebook pondered the politics of fiasco.

He also continued his summer season looking back at the month before 9/11, evoking the lazy languor of America's "holiday from history".

~On Friday, in his ongoing series, Tal Bachman dug deeper into the dark roots of ideological transgenderism.

~On the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark tried, unsuccessfully, to conceal his contempt for the Potemtagon, the State Department and other organs of the United States Government - and gave the full showstopper treatment to beribboned general Thoroughly Modern Milley. There was also a Commonwealth Wanker Copper of the Day and another Hundred Years Ago Show, in which a government manages to collapse in six days and Muslims demand instant infidel conversion. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Saturday, our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade contrasted two generations of minor pop celebrity.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis featured one of Steyn's favorite actresses, Dorothy Malone (along with the uncle of Rush's longtime chief of staff Kit Carson - Jack Carson).

~Our marquee presentation was Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Burning Daylight, Jack London's full-length novel sweeping down from the Yukon in the Gold Rush to San Francisco in the Gilded Age, and finding love along the way. Click for Part Thirty-Six, Part Thirty-Seven, Part Thirty-Eight, Thirty-Nine, Forty, Forty-One and Part Forty-Two - or, for a good old binge-listen, go here. Part Forty-Three airs tonight.

The war on terror is ending in shambles and shame. There is no better book on its first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

