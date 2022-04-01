Live Around the Planet: Friday April 1st

It's Friday, and that means another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

'Becoming Chinese client states'

Beijing exploiting trade deal to influence Commonwealth CHINA is exploiting trade with the Caribbean to turn former British Commonwealth islands into "client states," presenter Mark Steyn has warned.

Er, no, they're not "former" Commonwealth islands, they're very current. They're realms of HM The Queen, and China is not seeking to "influence" them, but to own them, mostly through unrepayable debt.

For Americans who find this a rather abstruse subject, well, Chairman Xi has just torn up the "Monroe Doctrine" and is doing the same thing to you all over Latin America. Maybe the pom-pom boys of Conservative Inc could find a moment to bring that up in between huffin' an' a-puffin' about what the ladies on The View are saying.

Know-nothings like to go on about "the fall of the British Empire". In fact, it didn't "fall" at all. As David Starkey pointed out last week, it evolved over a century and a half into the Commonwealth, which is weird and irksome and unsatisfactory but is better than how most empires end. Without it, Britain would be greatly diminished - and America would not have smoothly inherited the networks with which it has managed the world since the Fifties. What's happening now, under Chairman Xi, is the actual fall of the British Empire and of Washington's pre-superpower sphere of influence in the Americas.

Over a decade ago, I wrote in After America:

China is dangerous not (as many argue) because of its strength but because of its weakness. As I wrote in America Alone, the People's Republic has a crude structural flaw: Thanks to its disastrous one-child policy, it will get old before it gets rich, and, unless it's planning on becoming the first gay superpower since Sparta, the millions of surplus young men whom the government's One-Child Policy has deprived of female companionship is a recipe either for wrenching social convulsions at home – or for war abroad, the traditional surplus inventory-clearance method of great powers. That's actually worse news than if China was cruising to uncontested global hegemony – because it means that Beijing's calculations on how the Sino-American relationship evolves are even less likely to align with ours. China has to maximize its power before demographic decay sets in. In other words, it has strong incentives to be bold and to push, hard and fast.

Maybe if I'd put it in terms Cumulus programmers could understand: Gee, it's like China is Will Smith, and America's Chris Rock, and er...

