The Mark Steyn Show - live all week!

Today, I'll be on your TV screens for a full hour of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. The show airs at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

As I always say, my guiding philosophy is that even on a news show one should try to talk about stuff that's still going to matter in six weeks' or even six years' time, as opposed to the hamster wheel of the so-called "news cycle". Alas, that means it's what I call the usual Four Horsemen of the Steynian Apocalypse - war, Wuhan pestilence, supply-chain famine, demographic death... But we'll try to keep it fun.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Doris Day centenary observations, including yours truly with DoDo on the blower, and Rick McGinnis with his own take - plus an inevitable song selection. Our latest Clubland Plus aired a day later than usual and focused somewhat on the depravity of American education. Rick McGinnis's Saturday film date was Elaine May's picture A New Leaf, and our marquee production was the launch of our latest Tale for Our Time: The Fixed Period by Anthony Trollope - coming soon to an advanced western society near you. Part Two airs tonight.

If you were too busy saying gay to random Floridians, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.