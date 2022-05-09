The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

Happy Liberation Day to our friends in the Channel Islands. Happy Mark Steyn Club Fifth Birthday to Steyn Clubbers all over the world, from Vancouver to Versailles, Virginia to Vanuatu. We celebrated over the weekend, and we thank those First Weekend Founding Members from May 2017 who've enthusiastically re-upped for a sixth year. We hope our First Week Founding Members will want to do the same in the days ahead, as John Frey from Washington State has already done:

I dilly-dallied for a few days, and I asked my Minister of Social Affairs if it was OK to re-enlist with The Mark Steyn Club. 'Oh, absolutely,' she said. Even though I cannot possibly consume all the Global Content Provider's output, the MSC is still the best deal on earth. We've been informed by the news, entertained and taught by the Tales, and Laura's Links are always a treasure. We salute and support Mark and team - and all the commenters are essential elements of the team. Go Team!

Thank you, John - and thank you even for your dilly-dallying because it's had me singing this all morning.

Notwithstanding our Birthday Beergate, I'll have sobered up sufficiently to be on your TV screens for the first Mark Steyn Show of a brand new week live on GB News. The show airs at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

We'll pick up where we left off on Thursday's show, which focused on the victims of the vaccines: They do less and less for you, but they do seem to be injuring and killing significant numbers of people, and governments around the west are still recommending them for ever younger citizens and requiring them for routine aspects of life, such as taking a train from Montreal to Toronto. We'll get into that and other big stories on today's show.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the fifth birthday edition of our Clubland Q&A, looking back to some early and perceptive questions and answers that are still relevant today. A special anniversary edition of the Steyn Show revisited some memorable moments from the Club's first year, from Douglas Murray on the strange death of Europe to Men At Work on a land Down Under. Rick McGinnis's weekly film essay celebrated its own first anniversary with James Stewart and June Allyson in Strategic Air Command. We marked Mother's Day with my annual celebration of the mother song and our Sunday musical selection was a Canadian classic prompted by the terrible grief of the vaccine widows I interviewed last week. Our marquee presentation was the first of the new stand-alone weekly editions of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

If you were too busy having a fifth booster shot to get you through till midweek, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.