A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 15-21

On the Steyn Show this week, Mark talked to Vikki Spit and Charlotte Wright, two women widowed by the Covid vaccine, about some of the online abuse they have endured for sharing their stories.

But later today we will have a brand new entry to Mark's anthology of video poetry - because, as Steyn always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

Australians are waking up to a new government - or, at any rate, a lack of the old government. We shall analyse ScoMo's downfall on tomorrow's Mark Steyn Show. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The se'nnight started with the second stand-alone weekly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a Song of the Week very beguiling and shamrock-hued.

~On Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show began with a return visit by vaccine widows Vikki Spit and Charlotte Wright (and Vikki's dog). Click below to watch:

Also on Monday's show were pop maestro Mike Batt on a weird night at Eurovision and Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the World Health Organisation's power grab. You can watch the full hour here.

~On Tuesday Michele Bachmann returned to the show with more on the WHO and their plans for global government:

Also on Tuesday's show were Mark's inspirational call for a 2019 Party, Natalie Winters on killer masks, Laura Perrins on economic armageddon and James Freeman on vaccine victims. You can watch the full show here.

Later that day the old EIB band - Snerdley & Steyn - got together on 77 WABC to ponder the Democrats' selective politicization of mass murder.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show mused on the controlled demolition of the western world in various manifestations:

~Thursday's Steyn Show began with Mark on the monkeypox and worked its way round via the Black Lives Matter scam to whether England should secede from the United Kingdom:

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet and staggered through the blizzard of lies.

~Friday's Topical Take found Mark revisiting his thoughts on Egypt's "Facebook Revolution" and the ensuing reality.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Alastair Sim in Green for Danger.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.