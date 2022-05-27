Live Around the Planet: Friday May 27th

It's Friday, and that means I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The action begins at 5pm North American Eastern time/10pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on any of the subjects we've talked about in recent days, plus anything we haven't gotten around to. I began yesterday's Mark Steyn Show with a reference to one aspect of the Texas school massacre and returned to it later with Leilani Dowding. But the news and the implications thereof get worse with each passing hour. So you're welcome to ask about whichever aspects of that can be most fruitfully explored.

We discussed a range of other topics on the Steyn Show which you're welcome to raise, all boiling down (as I put it last night) to new and more total systems of control over formerly free-ish citizens. I thank, as always, everyone who tuned in this week. We beat Piers Morgan by some distance last night, notwithstanding that his headline guest was Joan Collins.

~We're celebrating the fifth anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club, so you're welcome to tell me what you like and dislike about it, what you'd like more of, what you'd like less of. Thank you for all your kind comments about the Club. Lynn writes from the beautiful Ontario town of Bala (which I knew well half-a-lifetime ago):

So proud to be a First Day Founding Member.

We're proud to have you, Lynn - and delighted you're re-upping for the start of our second half-decade. We hope our First Month Founding Members will want to do the same in the days ahead.

~Whether or not you're a Club member you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our nineteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 5pm North American Eastern Time. That's 6pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-six in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 10pm in London and Dublin; 11pm in Paris and Berlin; midnight in Kyiv and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; half-past-one in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 2.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 5am in Singapore, Honkers and Perth (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Auckland and beyond.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.

