Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 24-30

https://www.steynonline.com/12681/a-sennight-of-steyn-july-24-30

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio today, Sunday, at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, taking us back to July 1922 for stories of a London society wedding, an unpopular Tour de France victor, the Belgian takeover of Rwanda and the IRA takeover of Waterford, among other headlines.

~Sunday evening, Mark did a double feature Song of the Week, taking a listen to "At Last" and "Serenade in Blue" by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon.

~On Monday, Mark kicked off a week of The Mark Steyn Show with Vicky Borman and Nazarin Veronica on BBC's "Unvaccinated" hatchet job, plus Samantha Smith on the truth in Telford, Wayne Cunnington on Twitter totalitarianism, and Parm Sandhu on policing everything but crime.

~On Tuesday's show, Mark spoke to Lois Perry about energy independence, Eva Vlaardingerbroek about cricket fever, Natalie Winters about the abba dabba monkeypox, and Dr Clare Craig about the shifting Covid narrative.

~Wednesday evening, Mark took on the big tech censors with BBC presenter Jules Serkin, the persecution of Julian Assange with Gabriel Shipton, excess deaths with Prof Richard Ennos, and the non-revolting masses with Alexandra Marshall.

~After slaving away in her kitchen all week, Laura Rosen Cohen cooked up a fresh batch of links Thursday, featuring the cricket diet and the new masters of the universe, the rise of trans-speciesism, and the moms taking over the midterms.

~Mark closed out the GB News week Thursday by looking at the Oldham cover-up with Brian Hobin, the madness of the world with Leilani Dowding, the vax and the stats with Jamie Jenkins, and drive-thru transitioning with Debbie Hayton.

~Mark took questions from Mark Steyn Club members in another live Clubland Q&A Friday, talking about the expertocracy, democracy, bureaucracy, and the reluctance to share risk.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on the post-Civil War western Invitation to a Gunfighter starring Yul Brynner.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

