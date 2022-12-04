A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 27-December 3

Bookings for our 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise on the Adriatic continue to come in. We're looking forward to seeing many of our Mark Steyn Club members and SteynOnline readers at sea alongside James Golden, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Leilani Dowding, and other special guests. Get all the details here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show commemorating SteynOnline's twentieth birthday.

The birthday festivities continued into Sunday evening with Mark giving the popular and much-litigated "Happy Birthday" the Song of the Week treatment.

~Mark kicked off a new week of telly programmes on GB News Monday, starting with a discussion of Net Zero with Lois Perry, the migrant crisis with William Clouston, Chinese protests with Matthew Henderson, and trans Jesus with Rev. William Pearson-Gee.

~After running into Albanian Independence Day revellers on the streets of London after Monday's show, on Tuesday Mark spoke about Albania Mania with Patrick O'Flynn and Baroness Hoey, as well as James Melville on free speech in China and Andrew Tettenborn on free speech at home.

~Wednesday, Mark talked about "So What?" Sajid Javid pithy distillation of 12 years of Tory failings plus David Starkey and Jamie Jenkins on the self-extinction of the British people, Samantha Smith on cancelling Lady Susan Hussey, and Claire Hibbs on the government's heartless attitude to vaccine victims.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her famous links Thursday morning, covering lurking Biden, Canada's culture of death, and cursing in Arabic, among other internet delights.

Thursday evening, Mark welcomed future Mark Steyn Cruise guests Alexandra Marshall, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and Leilani Dowding and non-cruise guest Toby Young to close out the GB News week with discussions about Britain's hideous pseudo-Conservative party, Balenciaga's descent into paedo chic, encouraging signs from Elon Musk's Twitter, and the woke cowardice of the King and the Prince of Wales.

~On Friday, SteynOnline's deputy assistant undersecretary for Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton kicked in the studio door and guest hosted a live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world on Kanye's descent, Putin's end game, Lady Susan Hussey's cancellation, and more.

~The Hundred Years Ago Show had to be postponed Saturday, but Mark shared some reaction to last week's bonus Twenty Years Ago Show from Mark Steyn Club Members, who generally agreed Mark Steyn Shows shouldn't play Eminem or Ludacris.

To close out the week, Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date by taking on Michael Powell's unclassifiable A Canterbury Tale.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins today and continues with a very busy week ahead.