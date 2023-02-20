The Widening Scandal

Notwithstanding Mark's brace of heart attacks, the Steyn Show is staggering back onto its feet. This week we'll be airing new shows at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - and we'll have something a little special for you on Thursday.

Tonight's show sees Mark returning to a subject all but ignored by big media outlets. We hope you'll want to tune in.

~Yesterday Steyn made his debut on a "Twitterspace livestream", joining his friend and comrade Eva Vlaardingerbroek and many eminent guests from around the world to discuss the current state of play re the vaccines. You can listen to the full broadcast here:

This was the first comment we saw on the show:

My story went a little something like this... pic.twitter.com/YYz3ybRzki — Lyndsey Nicole House, RN (@HouseLyndsey) February 19, 2023

A nurse who never needed to take the "vaccine" - except that it was made a condition of employment.

~Incidentally, Eva will be joining Mark, Snerdley, Leilani and many other SteynOnline favorites on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise:

~Mark's appearance on "Twitterspace" capped a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a much appreciated edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, with Mark remembering Rush on the second anniversary of his death. On Saturday our friend Alexandra Marshall launched the first edition of her own show, and Steyn was honoured to be there as her guest. For his weekend movie date Rick McGinnis picked Henry Fonda in Warlock, and on Sunday Tal Bachman found himself at the not so supermarket. We rounded things out with Steyn's Song of the Week and a bona fide Cole Porter classic.

If you were too busy watching the USAF shooting down the promotional balloon for the Bud's Chevrolet Presidents Day sale, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

We'll see you on your Smart TV or not so smart desktop later today.