Live Around the Planet: Friday March 3rd

As always, we'll take questions from Mark Steyn Club members across the globe on a wide range of issues. As I've discussed this week, with Megyn Kelly and with Leilani Dowding, on both sides of the Atlantic the Great Walkbackening of the Covid years proceeds apace but in an obviously dishonest way. The people who wanted dissenters to be fired from their jobs (everywhere), denied medical care (Canada), prohibited from buying groceries (Germany), quarantined in prison camps (Australia), liable to criminal prosecutions with fines and gaol sentences (Austria), and are still using state power to torment Covid "criminals", those same people now expect the masses to be content with:

Well, yeah, mistakes were made. We were following the science, but there wasn't really much science to follow, so some of us got carried away. But we were all in this together. So let's forgive and forget.

Because that way they get to do it all over again next time.

A significant chunk of the public seem to get the fakery behind Fauci's sudden conversion to the lab-leak theory and the release of the UK "lockdown files". If, for example, GB News were really the "disruptor" its woeful CEO Angelos Frangopoulos keeps claiming it to be, this would have been a boffo week for ratings: the BBC/Sky propaganda of the last three years has collapsed, so where else would you turn for an honest appraisal but the soi-disant Disruptor? Instead, it's been yet another week of deathbed numbers for CON (Controlled Oppo News): Bev Turner was down to 3,400 viewers at one point yesterday. Because the kind of people who would like an alternative to the suffocating Covidprop of the last three years grasp that GBN has abandoned its mission. You can't be a "disruptor" when your flagship show is The Lord President of the Privy Council Hour hosted by a guy who's indisputably one of them not one of us. Controlled oppo covering mea controlled culpa.

