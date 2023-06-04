A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 28-June 3

It's been another busy week here at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman's continued reflections on rugby and athleticism throughout the ages.

~A few hours later, Mark acknowledged the passing of novelty songwriter Rolf Harris with a refresh of his Song of the Week take on "Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport."

~Mark paid his Memorial Day respects with a special audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

~The Mark Steyn Show returned in video form that evening with a cross-continental edition featuring Michele Bachman on the WHO, Jo Nova on climate finance, and Ros Jones on the perils of "public health."

~On Tuesday's Steyn Show, Mark checked in with Gordon Chang and Liam Walsh on TikTok, plus Jamie Jenkins on kids paying the price of lockdowns.

~Right after, Mark called up his old radio chum James 'Mr Snerdley' Golden for a chat about Biden, Muslims, and Ugandan gay bars.

~Wednesday's show brought us an update on Mark's lawsuit against Ofcom, plus a look at the world with Leilani Dowding, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and Alexandra Marshall.

~On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen served up another batch of her famous links, covering the King's swimming pool, Trans World Airlines, and more.

~Afterwards, Mark offered an annotated reprisal of a popular Mark Steyn Show interview from the archives, with Christopher Caldwell.

~Mark hosted another live Clubland Q&A Friday, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members about Joe Biden's feebleness and the Ofcom commissars, among other subjects.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on Wong Kar-wai's In the Mood for Love.

