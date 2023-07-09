A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 2-8

Greetings from the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise, currently berthed in beautiful Kotor on the coast of Montenegro. Dubrovnik was spectacular but so were Eva, Leilani, Alexandra and Mark live on stage together for the first time (see picture at right). We're back sailing the Adriatic later today.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman wrapping up his series on rugby... and Steyn with a (belated) song for Dominion Day.

~Monday brought an update on Steyn's free-speech suit against the UK media censor Ofcom. He is asking the English High Court to quash Lord Grade and his wretched commissars' "rulings" against him for the Steyn Show's coverage of the "safe and effective" Covid vaccines. GB News, by contrast, caved to Ofcom - and, as was entirely predicatable, the Ofcom sharks have come back for more.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important case for freedom of expression on critical public policy. Please scroll down the page for more information.

Later on Monday Mark was reunited with one of his favorite interviewers on The Megyn Kelly Show. Topics included the more insane reaction to the US Supreme Court's affirmative-action decision:

Click here for the full show.

Immediately afterwards he launched a new week of The Mark Steyn Show with the one and only Katie Hopkins on Nigel Farage's de-banking and much more:

"In the time of the courts, King Henry and the rest, the only person who could speak truth to power was the jester." - Katie Hopkins re her stand-up tour. Watch the full Mark Steyn Show @adhtvaus: https://t.co/vawyZy3PKz pic.twitter.com/bceCLbRhEB — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) July 5, 2023

Also on the show were Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on the French riots and Patsy Gallant with a song for a lost Paris. Click here to see the full episode.

~Fourth of July brought Mark's traditional Independence Day special with poems, songs and Glorious Fourth vignettes from the Founding Fathers to his own corner of New Hampshire.

Later on Tuesday, that evening's Steyn Show featured Marc Morano on the King's latest climate doomsday, Kathy Gyngell on the betrayal of the vaccine victims, and James Melville on what they've got in store for us next:

Over the past 3 years, we have seen the biggest transfer of wealth to the super-rich in history. Yet, anyone who dares to question many of the issues and policies over the past 3 years that have led to this are smeared as conspiracy theorists. As I discussed with @MarkSteynOnline pic.twitter.com/3E82HSS6ET — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 5, 2023

Click here for the full edition.

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented a celebration of our midweek all-stars - Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - with a look back at their prescient takes on the big issues.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over three hundred episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark, Jamie Jenkins and vaccine victims Alex Mitchell and John Watt examined the UK Covid Inquiry's degeneration into a brazen stitch-up, and the BBC "Disinformation Unit"'s continued smearing of ordinary citizens damaged by both the Covid vaccines and the media propagandizing thereof:

We're forever grateful that Mark Steyn @MarkSteynOnline is one of the few broadcasters giving a voice to the Vaccine Injured & bereaved Again Mr Alex Mitchel @ake2306 & myself discuss our stories with the damage caused by the Government's C-19 vaccine 🕶 BRING THE NOISE! 🕶 pic.twitter.com/cRZWc1eo93 — Nohj85 (@Nohj_85) July 8, 2023

You can watch the full episode here.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet: Laura Rosen Cohen's blood was up because Steyn's was way down.

~On Friday Laura hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet connecting the white dots all over the White House. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday screen date, Rick McGinnis plumped for George Lucas pre-Star Wars: American Graffiti.

As mentioned above, many of you have asked how you can support Mark's important lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court. There are multiple ways to do so, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a chum a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering Mark's new book. You won't regret it.

In the first two cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds and, in the last, a significant chunk thereof go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too.

As to that new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews continue to pile up around the world. David writes at Amazon UK:

Comedy, adventure and social comment all in one Mark Steyn's The Prisoner of Windsor is a good read which is both very funny and a ripping yarn. Mark is an influential, insightful and courageous political and social commentator, so the story also has its serious undertones. Western democracies have over many centuries improved the standard and quality of human life beyond all recognition yet we seem intent on ripping to shreds our history, our values and beliefs, our legal and justice systems and much more besides, whilst at the same time endangering our safety. This is the book's underlying message ... though you can read it just for the laughs of course... I thoroughly recommend this most entertaining novel.

Thank you, David. To see what he means...

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now in its seventh year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern.