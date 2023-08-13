A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 6-12

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the return of our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, and a summer diversion from Steyn: a variation on a theme of H G Wells in which the Eloi and the Morlocks show up some 800,000 years earlier than expected - complete with an appearance from Peter Pan man J M Barrie's literary cricket team. (That's Barrie bowling at right.)

To celebrate our new Tale, the audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week offered a timely tune in the company of Larry Adler.

~Mark's Monday column, live from Steyn's convalescence in the land of espresso, considered the latest low in corporate virtue-signaling: Wake up and smell the transgender coffee.

~On Tuesday Steyn contrasted the fates of his good self and GB News. The UK state censor Ofcom ruled against Mark, so he's suing them in the High Court. GBN, on the other hand, chose to kowtow to the totalitarian goons and are now being Ofcommed into oblivion. It was our most read piece of the week.

You can read more on Steyn's two suits against the censors here.

~On Wednesday's special edition of The Mark Steyn Show Alexandra Marshall, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman joined Steyn on stage to analyse the parlous state of free speech:

"You have to be prepared to defend undesirable speech and you have to be prepared to defend undesirable people."@AndrewLawton on free speech and the right to tell jokes. Watch The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/xs7lJs54vd pic.twitter.com/qHDBj38zy6 — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) August 12, 2023

No disrespect to Steyn and his guests, but for Andrew Bridgen, MP the highlight was when Steyn cruiser Linda Keen spoke from the audience and for once the word "Midazolam" was uttered:

Take a look at this a very powerful statement and sadly I have heard so many relatives tell me the same. #Midazolam https://t.co/F8qyBsoPlp — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) August 10, 2023

You can watch the full show here.

If you've missed a Steyn Show, you can now find the most recent edition and over three hundred episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~On Thursday: Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from what they knew when about the Covid vax side-effects to Joe Biden's plans to block out the sun.

~On Friday Laura Rosen Cohen was back - to host another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics from Ukraine to FBI house-calls - plus the twentieth Psalm. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis opted for Jules Dassin's Night and the City.

~As the week concluded, on Mark's summer audio adventure Out of Time events took a tragic turn. Click for Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Four, Five, Six and Part Seven. Part Eight airs tonight at SteynOnline.

As to that Steyn book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews continue to pile up around the world.

Just finished "The Prisoner of Windsor" by Mark Steyn, on Kindle.

Brilliant. https://t.co/1VyoEDWWgA pic.twitter.com/QZFIeb3j1a — Alec (@ThomsonAlec) August 12, 2023

