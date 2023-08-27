A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 20-26

Steyn and former Moscow correspondent Mary Dejevsky's recent discussion about Russia and Ukraine proved eerily prescient to this week's news cycle.

As many of you know, Steyn is suing the UK state censor Ofcom over its enforcement of the catastrophic Covid propaganda. Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech case against the British thought-police. Please scroll down the page for more information.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a new-to-SteynOnline Song of the Week honouring the late Tom Jones (the lyricist and librettist, not the Welsh pop singer).

~This week, Mark continued and concluded this summer's Tale for our Time, a variation on H.G. Wells. You can catch up with parts 15, 16, and the finale.

~Mark roused himself from his European sick bed Monday to share some thoughts on what was, at the time, Trump's latest indictment (it's hard to keep up at this rate).

~With the purported death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Wednesday, we shared a timely transcript of Mark's recent discussion with former Moscow correspondent Mary Dejevsky.

~On Thurdsay, Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her famous links, covering off the decreasingly relevant American constitution, Anthony Fauci's inexplicable continued presence, and more.

~Mark returned to the microphone Friday for another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on the newest Trump indictment (complete with a mugshot!) and the Maui devastation, among other subjects.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date by harking back to the era of the Automat.

As mentioned above, many of you have asked how you can support Mark's important lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the King's Bench Division of the High Court. There are multiple ways to do so, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a chum a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering Mark's latest book. You won't regret it.

In the first two cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds and, in the last, a significant chunk thereof go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too.

As to that Steyn book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews continue to pile up around the world:

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now in its seventh year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you.

A new week for Mark begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern - and Episode Fifteen of Mark's Tale for Our Time.