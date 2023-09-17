A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 10-16

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's Serenade Song of the Week, Star Dust by Hoagy Carmichael and Mitchell Parish

~Mark's topical take, "The Years We Wasted", was posted Monday, September 11th.

~In Mark's Tuesday Notebook, he continued his observations re the strange need of Conservative, Inc to pretend that what's going on is normal.

~Wednesday's special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark explored one of the abiding themes of his writing and broadcasting these last two decades - demography and its discontents.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her world-famous links Thursday.

~On Friday, Mark hosted Clubland Q&A - to the delight of club members and listeners around the world.

~Rick McGinnis delivered our regular Saturday night movie date with "Great Expectations".

A new week begins at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time / 5:30pm UK with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio.

