Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 24-30

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Song of the Week special and remembrance of Mark's excellent producer Brian Savin.

~In Mark's Monday column, he delved into the changing demographics and the surrender of Christendom.

~On Tuesday Mark took on the The Dames of Descending Darkness :: SteynOnline shutting down free speech in the UK and beyond.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show revisited Mark's full-length interview with Andrew Lawton re his best-selling book on the Canadian Truckers.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her world-famous links Thursday.

~During Friday's Clubland Q&A, guest host Andrew Lawton took questions on a variety of topics from Ofcom to the Canadian Parliament and the geritocracy of American politics.

'~On Saturday Mark weighed in on the latest Ofcom/ GB/ Free Speech issue that caused him to trend on X throughout the United Kingdom and beyond.

~Later Rick McGinnis delivered our regular Saturday night movie date with The Lost King.

A new week begins at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time / 5:30pm UK with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio.

Book now for the upcoming 2024 Mark Steyn Cruise

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Leilani Dowding, James Golden aka Bo Snerdley, Andrew Lawton and Michele Bachmann (with more to be announced).

This seven-day Caribbean cruise departs from Fort Lauderdale on February 24th with stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Cozumel, Mexico.

For more information, contact The Cruise & Vacation Authority at 1-844-340-3350 or visit MarkSteynCruise.com

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

