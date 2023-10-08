A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 1-7

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a special Serenade Radio Song of the Week special

~On Monday, he reacted to the GOP debate, and hitting bottom on the BBC.

~In Mark's Tuesday Notebook, Mark took on the fifteen minute cities.

~On Wednesday Mark weighed in on the arrest of his friend Laurence Fox and his firing (along with Calvin Robinson) from GB News. Also, the removal of Kevin McCarthy in the U.S.

And, we revisited the Brit Wanker Copper special.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her world-famous links Thursday.

~During Friday's Clubland Q&A, Mark took questions on a variety of topics loosely tied around the theme of accelerating to dystopian hellhole.

~On Saturday Mark responded to the unjustified attack on Israel.

~Later Rick McGinnis delivered our regular Saturday night movie date with Duel in the Sun.

