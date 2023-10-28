Welcome to the final instalment of our serialization of "A Disgrace to the Profession", narrated by Melissa Howes. In today's episode, Mark drives home the point that, despite Michael E Mann's proclamations that he stands for science, science is disinclined to stand for him.

As a reminder, Mann first sued Mark and others in 2012. Then, the other parties decided to take the Slow Boat to (In)Justice by appealing the immediate appealability of SLAPP rulings all the way to the US Supreme Court. Mark didn't bother with all that procedural nonsense and instead focused on preparing for trial...

Thanks to the generosity of our readers - we were able to hire a researcher and compile these "exhibits" as it were of what scientists - "people with PhD after their names" (as Mann pal Ed Begley Jr. calls them) - actually make of Mann's "hockey stick" graph. These "exhibits" were then compiled and published in "A Disgrace to the Profession".

The entire audio version is now available to members of the Mark Steyn Club through nightly episodes as a refresher in anticipation of trial beginning on Monday.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear part twenty of "A Disgrace to the Profession" simply by clicking here and logging-in.

Links to all the previous episodes are here:

If you prefer to read along or read alone, personally signed copies are available at the Steyn Store, or sans signature at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Kindle.

To help support Mark in the upcoming trial, please consider buying a gift certificate or gift subscription for a friend or family member.

There's also the limited edition SteynOnline liberty stick...