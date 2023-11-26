A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 19 - 25

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ Mark started the week with a sentimental postscript to our Remembrance Day observances...

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, Mark announced the new trial date in Mann vs Steyn plus back-peddling by the Pentagon on treatment of soldiers discharged for refusal to get the "vaccine".

~ On Tuesday Mark covered a story out of France barely covered anywhere else.

~ Wednesday's Clubland Q&A with Mark included everything from then breaking news over the Niagara River to the surprise election results for pal Geert Wilders.

~ Mark shared his traditional Thanksgiving audio delight on Thursday.

~ Later Laura Rosen Cohen's posted her famous links from around the world.

~ On Friday Mark delved into the latest Diversity Stabbing of the Day

~ Rick McGinnis returned on Saturday with his review of "No Man of Her Own".

The new week begins with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm UK time/ 12:30pm Eastern.

