A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 3-9

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:
~ The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
~ On Monday Mark dissected the Diversity Stabbing of the Day aka "French nationals" on the rampage.
Later Mark shared his narration of Christmas at Green Gables
~ In Tuesday's Topical Take Mark took on the weirdness of the political class in The Lunatic Mainstream.
The Perfect "Perfect Christmas" Book returned later in the evening.
~ Wednesday's Clubland Q&A hosted by Mark covered everything from a dystopian mega-mélange to an Irish elegy via Covid, vaccines, transanity, and even Nikki Haley. And, a bit of Christmas music, too.
~ Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world returned on Thursday.
Mark's reading of A Klondike Christmas by Jack London rounded out the day.
~ On Friday Mark delineated the latest data on excess deaths in The Known Unknowns.
Later Mark read another Jack London tale: To the Man on the Trail
~ Rick's Flicks returned on Saturday followed by a replay of A Child's Christmas in Wales with the great Siân Phillips.