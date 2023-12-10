Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 3-9

https://www.steynonline.com/13965/a-sennight-of-steyn-december-3-9

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

~ On Monday Mark dissected the Diversity Stabbing of the Day aka "French nationals" on the rampage.

Later Mark shared his narration of Christmas at Green Gables

~ In Tuesday's Topical Take Mark took on the weirdness of the political class in The Lunatic Mainstream.

The Perfect "Perfect Christmas" Book returned later in the evening.

~ Wednesday's Clubland Q&A hosted by Mark covered everything from a dystopian mega-mélange to an Irish elegy via Covid, vaccines, transanity, and even Nikki Haley. And, a bit of Christmas music, too.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world returned on Thursday.

Mark's reading of A Klondike Christmas by Jack London rounded out the day.

~ On Friday Mark delineated the latest data on excess deaths in The Known Unknowns.

Later Mark read another Jack London tale: To the Man on the Trail

~ Rick's Flicks returned on Saturday followed by a replay of A Child's Christmas in Wales with the great Siân Phillips.

