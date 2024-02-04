A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 28-February 3

At long last, Michael E Mann's lawsuit against Mark Steyn has gone to trial. Mark continues to be in the dock in courtroom 132 of the DC Superior Court in the nation's fetid capitol over a 270 word blog post from 2012 that called out corruption at Penn State - specifically its cover-up of serial paedo Jerry Sandusky and its likewise appalling cover-up of global warm-monger Michael E Mann and his fraudulent climate-change "hockey stick".

This should have gone to trial years ago - but sadly, Mark's then co-defendants went down the procedural bollocks road - depleting precious resources and time. Mark took a different approach. He asked to separate from them and go to trial immediately but was denied. Instead of resting on his laurels, Mark then used funds raised to undertake an exhaustive research project culminating in the publication of "A Disgrace To The Profession: The World's Scientists, In Their Own Words, On Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick And Their Damage To Science - Volume 1 in 2015.

Meanwhile, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~The week began with a recap from SteynOnline's in-house court reporter, Amy K. Mitchell, of the second week of the Mann vs Steyn trial.

Mark piped in with an aural diversion from litigation, a Song of the Week take on Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "The Look of Love".

~Mark kicked off week three of the trial with a Monday Notebook discussing the case's relocation to a courtroom with a functioning HVAC system and Conrad Black's likening of Mark's ordeal with that of Jordan Peterson.

Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer released a special edition of their hit Climate Change on Trial podcast featuring Mark's full opening statement.

Amy Mitchell's Day Eight court report covered off the conclusion of Mark's cross-examination of his accuser, Michael E. Mann.

~In his Tuesday update, Mark relayed the judge's growing impatience with irrelevant testimony from Mann's side, plus McElhinney and McAleer on Mann's failing grade.

Amy Mitchell returned with 'obfuscation' being the word of the day.

~On Wednesday, Mark wrote about Mann's expert-witness-that-wasn't, John Abraham, plus a Minnesota quorum and the Irish podcasting powerhouses' take on the previous day's events.

By the end of the day, Mann's lawyers had finally rested their case, with Amy Mitchell going into more detail about Abraham's voir dire and testimony, plus the beginning of the defense's case-in-chief.

~Mark shared the details of his and Rand Simberg's motions to have Mann's case tossed as a matter of law in his Thursday update.

Laura Rosen Cohen served up another batch of her famous links a bit later in the morning.

As week three concluded, Amy Mitchell's court report delved into the testimony of star defense witness Dr. Abraham Wyner.

~With the day off from being sued Friday (sort of), Mark returned to the microphone for another live Clubland Q&A. He fielded questions on a range of subjects from inside and outside the DC courthouse.

~McElhinney and McAleer's final episode of the week featured the beginning of Dr. Judith Curry's testimony; Mark also shared a bit of his Canadian colleague Andrew Lawton's confusion with how things 'work' in American courts.

To cap off the week, Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday movie date with Doris Day's big screen musical The Pajama Game.

