Live Around the Planet: Wednesday February 14th

~Our friends at The Conservative Woman have two of the better commentaries on last Thursday's verdict in Mann vs Steyn (Part One). First, Kathy Gyngell and Dr Shane Fudge on "Mark Steyn and the Death of Justice":

It was a case that had enormous ramifications. As Chris Morrison explained on the Daily Sceptic, the 'hockey stick' graph created by Mann in the 1990s (questioned by Steyn and at the heart of this case) removed the concept of natural climate variability for an entire generation. This, claimed Steyn, was fraudulent 'both in its construction and in the uses to which it has been put by Al Gore, the IPCC, every school, and most governments throughout the Western world'.

Second, Howard Dewhirst on "Mark Steyn and the Anatomy of a Stitch-Up":

Mann's claim of loss of reputation was so laughably untrue that the jury in Washington DC awarded him just $1 compensation, and that should have been the end of it all. However, Mann's counsel advised the jury that Steyn and Simberg were guilty of questioning the science behind the hockey stick graph and, to dissuade future claims being brought against the consensus position represented by Dr Mann's research, Steyn should be 'punished'. The prosecutor clearly wanted to prevent any future questioning of climate science by stifling what used to be called 'freedom of speech'. The jury obliged by imposing a $1million penalty on Steyn, but just $1,000 on Simberg.

As you may know, Steyn will be appealing - if necessary all the way to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, on to our next legal battle: Steyn vs Ofcom, in the King's Bench Division of the High Court in London in June.

