A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 11 - February 17

We are grateful to welcome so many new and returning members to the club following the recent unconstitutional verdict against Mark. This support has lifted Mark's spirits whilst raising funds necessary for the appeal. If you are already a member, please consider gifting a membership or purchasing a gift certificate.

~ Steyn's Song of the Week on Sunday was devoted to "My Funny Valentine".

~ On Monday, Mark reviewed where things stand re: the judgment.

~ In Tuesday's Notebook, Mark lamented The Cost of Disagreeing with the Narrative.

~ Mark returned for a live Clubland Q&A on Wednesday - otherwise known as "Valensteyn's Day" - with the action replay posted here for those who were unable to listen live.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world returned on Thursday.

~ On Friday, Mark covered another courtroom drama - this time in Fulton County, Georgia - along with more reaction re the verdict against Mark from around the world.

~ Saturday marked three years since we lost Rush Limbaugh - and Mark took a moment to remember the great man who stood by him when it really mattered.

~ Later, Rick McGinnis returned with his review of the classic: "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?"

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time.