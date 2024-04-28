A Se'nnight of Steyn: April 21 - 27

This week New York's highest court belatedly caught up with popular Steyn Show legal analysts Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer.

First, a warm welcome to a new member, Neil from West Lothian, Scotland who sent the following message:

I wish Mark all the best for his court action in the UK against OFCOM. I am definitely missing him on GB News.

Thank you, Neil! We hope you enjoy the perks of membership including access to Mark's narrations in Tales for Our Time as well as commenting privileges... and more!

It is also a terrific way to show your support for the upcoming court action you've mentioned. While it is impossible to make right the betrayal by GB News in its acquiescence to UK censor Ofcom, a win in the High Court may help restore free speech where it all began in 1215.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~ On Sunday, Mark continued our Henry Mancini centennial observances in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ In honor of Earth Day, Mark recycled a few highlights from climate catastrophes of yore for Monday's column.

~ Mark's Tuesday Passover observance tackled the all too familiar problem of "Strolling While Jewish."

~ On Wednesday, Mark fielded questions from club members - from the woeful state of American education to the woeful state of the British police... All that plus a great conductor with some music for St George's Day and Anzac Day.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Thursday with her famous links from around the world.

~ Mark's Corrupt Courthouse Report on Friday covered legal developments in courthouses on both sides of the Atlantic.

~ The weekend wound up with a look at the biker movie in Rick's Flicks.

As noted above, Mark's popular narration of Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary continues apace... members are invited to log in and have a listen here.

A new week begins later today at 5:30pm UK time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio.