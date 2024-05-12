A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 5-11

First, Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers among our readers in America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere... Mark will have some special Mother's Day content here at SteynOnline later today.

Also, a very happy seventh birthday to all of us in The Mark Steyn Club!

As longtime readers know, the club was born in May of 2017 at a crisis point. Mark was being sued for telling the truth. Ultimately, he won - thanks to this club.

A decade before that, Mark successfully fought three different human rights commissions in Canada that tried to silence him for bringing attention to our changing demographics in the west - the consequences of which dominate the news every day now. This win for free speech in Canada was supported by people of all political stripes and resulted in the repeal of the onerous "Section 13".

The world has changed much since then - and so predictably Section 13 has reared its ugly head again in Canada, along with similar efforts to silence truth-tellers by the e-safety commissar in Australia, and by chief censor Ofcom in the United Kingdom. Mark's attempt to rein in Ofcom's overreach of its statutory powers will be heard in the King's Bench Division of the English Court in just one month's time.

And, in America, the unconstitutional verdict in Mann vs Steyn is being appealed - all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

As important as these fights for free speech are, one cannot live in the courthouse alone.... Thus, Mark has redoubled his efforts to provide a respite from litigation with his popular audio offerings - a new weekly music show - On the Town at Serenade Radio - and Tales for Our Time, narrations that take us back to another time.

Mark's current Tale for Our Time - The Secret Adversary by Agatha Christie - is proving very popular and is available for streaming here. This is just one of many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club, not least the knowledge that this club helps Mark defend free speech. Thank you to all our members - from those who joined on that first day in 2017 to our newest members who have joined in the last few days. If your membership has lapsed, now is the perfect time to renew.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

