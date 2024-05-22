Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 22nd

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the combined efforts of GB News management, the DC Superior Court and the University of Vermont Medical Center. For the moment, I am just about healthy enough to conduct another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

As many of you know, The Mark Steyn Club turned seven this month.

~What else to talk about? Well, Juan Merchan, the corrupt hack judge presiding over this month's Trump trial, is getting worse by the day. Hmm. I wonder why...

LAWFARE: Listening to acting Justice Merchan's charging conference as he accepts every prosecution instruction and denies every Trump instruction - I am convinced the judge knows he's going to be reversed. His ONLY goal now is to secure a conviction for the election. Great... pic.twitter.com/F5OknWz3Lm — @amuse (@amuse) May 21, 2024

Indeed. And, once that happens, why would Merchan stay the prison sentence pending appeal? Anymore than Peter Navarro's judge did...

It's going to get worse because they need it to get worse.

On the other hand, if Trump is double-parked outside the courthouse, could it escalate?

Oh boy. Trump just learned about how Biden DOJ authorized use of deadly force against him. pic.twitter.com/C3I6jj7CJl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 21, 2024

If I were the forty-fifth president, I would take it as read that, with all federal "law" enforcement, that's a standing order.

Anything else? Well, the nancy boys of GB News have decided - a year-and-a-half late - to butch up against Ofcom. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogadon, a presenter who only has his show because the UK censor got rid of his predecessor, is now a-huffin' an' a-puffin' almost as unconvincingly as Nigel. Are the Blowhard Boys actually appealing the latest Ofcom ruling, or just mouthing off?

Oh, and I see Klaus Schwab is stepping down as executive chairman of Spectre to take up a new position as non-executive chairman of Spectre. Who knows what that actually means? But I may be in the grim position of having to get some new material:

Mark Steyn calls out Klaus Schwab‼️‼️ "When a Madman Bent on World Domination Announces Himself as Such, Take Him at His Word"‼️☝️🤔🙏👇👇 The Mark Steyn Show: https://t.co/x3IYlraQ6N pic.twitter.com/wh8VFbKxuS — Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) April 19, 2023

Oh, and again:

Klaus Schwab has apparently announced his departure as the World Economic Forum's executive chairman. Less time penetrating ze cabinetz means more time to spend with his twin brother Ming, right @MarkSteynOnline? pic.twitter.com/4bklo14IUb — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 21, 2024

