A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 2-8

To mark the eightieth anniversary of D-Day, HRH The Princess Royal, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regina Rifles, unveils a new statue of an Alberta rifleman at the place des Canadiens in Bretteville-l'Orgueilleuse, Normandy.

~Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton began the week with a review of Ann McElhinney's and Phelim McAleer's latest play, October 7: In Their Own Words.

For his Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark took note of the impending anniversary of D-Day with the wartime number "We'll Meet Again."

~In his Monday Notebook, Mark took a look at Gazan piers, French migrants, and British wanker coppers.

~On Tuesday, Mark looked at the latest vindication from the British media (albeit belatedly) for the Covid discussions he finds himself on trial for in the coming week. He also touched on the return of Nigel Farage and bird flu fever.

~Mark commemorated the eightieth anniversary of D-Day with an essay about what went wrong, and, more importantly, what went right on that fateful day.

Laura Rosen Cohen served up another batch of her famous links, covering appeasement, antisemitism, the cancellation of flirting, and more.

~On Friday, Mark looked at the curious way some western leaders paid tribute to D-Day and discussed the doggedness of demography.

In the evening, it was time for a new Tale for our Time: Hans Christian Andersen's The Shadow.

~Saturday was a busy day, with another instalment of On the Town, featuring a celebration of the Sherman Brothers.

Rick McGinnis went full Bond with his take on From Russia With Love in Rick's Flicks.

Mark also delivered the concluding second episode of The Shadow.

Another week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm UK.