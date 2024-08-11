A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 4-10

Irish tricolours and Union Flags side by side at an anti-migrant protest in Belfast.

~ In Sunday's episode of Steyn's Song of the Week Mark celebrated the very last song of the most famous partnership in American musical theatre - Rodgers & Hammerstein. The story takes in Habsburg history, Ronald Reagan, and an actual authentic member of the von Trapp family.

~ On Monday, Mark shared and reacted to key points in a recent speech delivered by Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister on global system change.

~ Mark's Tuesday column dissected the recent riots in the UK and the Orwellian reaction by "Two-tier Keir".

~ Mark returned to host our weekly Clubland Q&A on Wednesday - whereupon he fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members on Britain's anti-migrant riots, Kamala's vice-presidential pick and various other topics.

~ Laura's Links with links from around the world was back on Thursday.

~ Mark's Friday column returned to themes from Orban's speech - "The Revealed Reality"

~ On Saturday examined The Old World and the New Colonialism :: SteynOnline

~ In this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark celebrated the birthday of a great Broadway lyricist, Lee Adams, who turned one hundred years old this week.

~ Rick's Flicks rounded up the evening with his review of Alfred Hitchcock classic "Rear Window".

A new week begins later today on Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

