A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 15-21

This week our friends at Hillsdale College hosted Mark for their annual Constitution Day celebration just outside Washington, DC. Mark kicked things off with his talk "The Michael E. Mann Defamation Case and the Politicization of

American Justice" which was warmly received. For those who missed it, we expect to be able to share the recording from Hillsdale later this week.

As new member Karl from Georgia says, "Keep fighting!" - and that's exactly what we do here at SteynOnline with your continued loyalty and support.

We also welcome all our new and renewing members this week from Alberta, Australian Capital Territory, California, Florida, Illinois, Leicestershire, Louisiana, Manchester, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mumbai, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and beyond.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday Steyn's Songs of the Week Mark delved further into the connections between the operatic composer Ruggero Leoncavallo and the Anglo-American pop charts.

~ At the start of the week, Mark weighed in on a recent assassination attempt against President Trump here and here.

~ Mark's Topical Take on Tuesday revisited a column he wrote about President Trump and the forces against him in 2016.

~ On Wednesday, Mark was preparing for a talk at Hillsdale College so I jumped in to host this week's Clubland Q&A. I fielded questions on exploding pagers, President Trump and the state of play in our case against the UK's chief censor, Ofcom.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with Laura Rosen Cohen's round-up of stories from around the world.

~ On Friday Mark lamented "The Mounting Toll" of vaccine victims at the hands of a heartless bureaucracy in our most read piece of the week. It was our most read piece of the week.

~ Mark Steyn On the Town was back at Serenade Radio on Saturday, with replay made available to club members here. This week's show was devoted to the music of Jule Styne, a Broadway colossus who also wrote for Hollywood and provided Frank Sinatra with a bunch of Hit Parade blockbusters.

~ Later Rick's Flicks contained a stirring review of Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison starring Robert Mitchum and Deborah Kerr.

A new week begins later today at Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

We were thrilled this week to see so many make inquiries/ sign-up for The Mark Steyn Cruise this coming April. We are particularly excited to have a full contingent of our friends from England who have suffered mightily under the censorship regime there. In international waters, they will be able to speak openly again without fear and in the warm embrace of freedom loving supporters from around the world.

Cabins on the ship are selling fast so don't leave it too late to book. We would love to welcome you on board!

Please contact our partners at The Cruise & Vacation Authority toll-free at Toll Free: 1-844-340-3350 or visit the website at MarkSteynCruise.com.