A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 24-30

Please reserve your spot on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise in Spain/ Portugal before December 5th (when prices will go up and availability will go down). The cruise will sell out once again, so act quickly!

Our Black Friday Specials at the Steyn Store continue today through midnight tomorrow North American Eastern Time, December 2nd. Place your order today!

Also, another deadline looms this week for the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise this April with stops in Spain and Portugal. Come Sail with Us!

This past week we welcomed new and returning members from around the world including Alabama, Alberta, California, Dorset, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New South Wales, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and beyond...

New member Mike from Texas:

Big fan, listened to you for years

Founding member Patricia from Virginia:

Go Mark! Keep up your Happy Warrior face - your adoring public appreciates and respects your Voice in the Wilderness!

Renewing member Hazel from Kent:

I am so pleased that you managed to get... target funding for the Ofcom case... The UK has gone to the dogs!

And, from Hillsdale, Michigan, Anna has also renewed:

Carry on, Mark - we love you so!

He shall.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the rest of the week looked here at SteynOnline:

~ If you missed Mark's Song of the Week a few Sundays back on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to hear it at SteynOnline. This selection is a song of quintessentially American swagger and self-confidence: "The Theme from New York, New York".

~ On Monday, we examined a dystopian report out of the UK titled "The future of news".

~ In this week's Clubland Q&A, guest host Laura Rosen Cohen took questions about the incoming Trump administration, Justin Trudeau, Republicans finally in power instead of "in office", the Middle East, and matters pertaining to Jewish lineage!

~ Cohen followed that the next day with an American Thanksgiving edition of Laura's Links.

~ Looking back to Thanksgiving 1924, Steyn covered the very first of what has since become an annual tradition - and he reprised a presidential joke from Calvin Coolidge.

~ The weekend saw the return of Mark's audio series Tales for Our Time - and the first of this year's Yuletide capers - Mystery in White, a "Christmas crime story" from 1937 by Jefferson Farjeon. Part One and Part Two are available to club members for streaming now. Tonight, please tune in to Part Three at SteynOnline.

Club members also may enjoy downloading the latest episode of Mark Steyn On the Town in which Mark celebrates a quartet of great songs that turn one hundred years old this week. Plus: music for St Andrew's Day, and Sinatra sings Gershwin.

~ Finally, Rick McGinnis reviewed Julien Duvivier's Pépé le Moko (1937), one of a small group of films regarded as essential in what would later be called film noir.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.