Questions and Answers

Welcome to Part Six of our nightly audio entertainment - Murder in White, Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story" and the first of this season's Yuletide capers.

George Pereira, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, feels that this genre works best for our audio adventures:

Mark,

Of all the various Tales for Our Time the detective stories seem the most satisfying to me. (I'm not sure that's the right word.) At anywhere from 90 to 110 years they are close enough to be familiar but far enough away to be exotic yet not alien. As a result of your stories, I have been reading a lot of detective stories and enjoying them immensely; even the not quite detective writings.

The John Silence Stories of Algernon Blackwood, all of Bulldog Drummond's stories by Sapper, massive amounts of Agatha Christie and on and on.

They're all good choices, George - and it is a genre well suited to nightly serialisation.

In tonight's episode of Mystery in White, Smith - the party's least popular house guest - has suddenly returned:

"I think Mr. Carrington means that you vanished rather abruptly," said Mr. Maltby. "Corse I vanished," answered Smith. "Yer vanish as soon as yet git outside!" "Did you hear the cry for help?" "Eh? No. Yus. Wot was it?" "You made no attempt to find out?" "Now, look 'ere, guv'nor," exclaimed the man, frowning, "I 'ad enough o' that larst time! I ain't come back to answer a lot o' questions, like I was in a witness-box, I come back to git warm, sime as you. See?" He spread out his hands again, and then rubbed them. " 'Oo was it wanted 'elp?" "If you don't answer questions, there is no obligation for us to," responded Mr. Maltby.

