A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 1-7

Tales for Our Time - a perk for Mark Steyn Club members - continued this week with Mark's beautiful narration of Mystery in White, Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story" of 1937.

In last night episode, Lydia finds her plans for a festive Christmas Eve dinner are not quite working out - as her brother complains to a bed-bound chorus girl. Club members are invited to stream past and upcoming episodes here.

As club member Brian from Michigan notes:

I'm happy to renew. Excellent content.

Kathryn from Texas simply says:

Thank you for all you do.

And, from Helen in the Northern Territory down under...

For Freedom even though the exchange rate is killing!

Welcome to Brian, Kathryn, Helen and all our new and returning members this week from British Columbia, California, Colorado, Gloucestershire, Illinois, Kentucky, London, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New Zealand, North Carolina, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Prince Edward Island, Texas, Victoria, Virginia, Wisconsin and beyond...

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the rest of the week looked at SteynOnline:

~ In this audio episode of Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark traced the history of a blockbuster song from Ray Noble and Ruth Etting to Otis Redding and Three Dog Night: "Try a Little Tenderness" by Harry Woods, Jimmy Campbell and Reg Connelly.

~ On Monday, Mark revisited his thesis on demography twenty years ago - "The Not So Long Goodbye."

~ The demography discussion - and a word about BRICS - continued on Tuesday.

~ Mark was behind the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members from around the world on everything from the murder in Manhattan to the Trump transition and the collapse of the French government. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Tuesday with her famous links from around the world including her take on Joe Biden "pardoning his son Hunter for a very wide variety of unsavoury acts, which Hunter may or may not have committed during a very, very, very wide expanse of time..."

~ The thirty-fifth anniversary of the Montreal Massacre was on Friday. Mark remembered "The Men Who Walked Away" in our most read piece of the week.

~ Over the weekend, club members enjoyed Mark's latest episode of Mark Steyn on the Town in which Mark remembered a French composer, while Sinatra sang with a Brazilian composer. Plus music from Nova Scotia, and lyricist Gary Osborne recalled a song worth thirty quid...

~ With a nod to the day that will forever live in infamy, Rick McGinnis reviewed "Tora! Tora! Tora!" and Pearl Harbor.

Yesterday also marked the reopening of the Notre Dame de Paris. If you haven't seen it yet, please do check out Mark's column of this morning on yesterday's ceremony plus what he had to say about the fire (and faith) five years ago.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time.

