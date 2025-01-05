A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 29-January 4

Samantha Smith (pictured here with Mark in 2022) was featured all over the news this week and in our replay of Steyn Show Special "The Shame of England" this week. She and Sammy Woodhouse will be among our special guests on board The Mark Steyn Cruise in April.

It's a new year at SteynOnline and we are excited to start it along with our new and returning members...

John from Texas writes:

Thank you for another year of great programming! I enjoy On the Town, Live Q & A, Tales for Our Time as well as Mark's commentary on events as they unfold. Looking forward to 2025 with the MSC...

Another renewing member, Matthew from East Sussex, sums it up:

An excellent mélange of history, culture, politics, music and stories, well worth a membership fee. Keep up the fight.

Abraham from London explains why they have decided to join now:

...In appreciation for the many essential insights and plain facts you have provided me for years, and for the sheer enjoyment of your commentary, humour and, most importantly, your humanity, decency & unwavering commitments...

Welcome to John, Matthew, Abraham and all our new and renewing members this week from Belgium, Cheshire, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, London, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Yorkshire, New Zealand, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington (the state, not the diseased capital city where justice goes to die) West Dunbartonshire, Wisconsin and beyond...

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline...

~ For our last Sunday song selection of 2024, we presented a special video edition dedicated to a great friend of The Mark Steyn Show, the late Russell Malone, who died in August far too young, from a heart attack while on tour in Tokyo.

In it, Mark asks the jackpot question in advance, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, our own undocumented anchorman weighed in on the "Indian Wars" that erupted over Christmas in a debate over H1B visas and immigration generally - legal or otherwise.

~ On New Year's Eve, we offered a sampler from our Café Imperial, where the patrons favour songs from our great Commonwealth family. This Café Imperial Hogmanay Special is a cavalcade of delights from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Samoa, and even Scotland.

Later, Mark shared his Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week: a tribute to Auld Lang Syne.

~ Midweek Mark hosted a New Year's Eve edition of Clubland Q&A - where he fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world.

This week's show focused mainly on the terrible breaking news out of New Orleans - of fifteen dead Americans mown down by a man with an Isis flag in his truck and betrayed by a treasonous political class.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with her round-up of links from around the world that concludes with some heartwarming moments of human grace.

~ Near the end of the week - as questions re England's epidemic of child gang-rape by Pakistani men bubbled to the surface on X (aka twitter) after Elon Musk commented upon it - we republished Mark's in-depth video special from 2023 which includes interviews with victims Samantha Smith and Sammy Woodhouse as well as whistleblowers Brian Hobin and Maggie Oliver. On X, it has already had over half a million views.

~ This week's Mark Steyn on the Town aired on Serenade Radio on Saturday and is now available for club members to download here. In this first 2025 edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark does a bit of first-footnoting with Bobby Darin and Buddy Greco, takes in the concession stands at the Zanzibar High Court, and tucks into his Galette des Rois. Plus there is a somewhat singular Sinatra Sextet.

~ On Saturday evening, Rick McGinnis observed:

The word fascist gets thrown around a lot now, almost inevitably without context or understanding, and mostly as a shorthand to tar an object of hatred and signal that the utterer is certain that the world is heading for a dark place, from which only their worldview offers salvation. It would seem like a good time to stop and try to understand one of the only political movements to explicitly call itself fascist and remind ourselves what it really means...

His review of "The Conformist" (1970) is available for your enjoyment here.

A new week begins later today at Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time.

