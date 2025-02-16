A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 9-15

Welcome to our new and returning members this week from Bedfordshire, British Columbia, California, Cheshire, Colorado, East Sussex, France, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Merseyside, Michigan, Minnesota, Netherlands, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Spain, Tennessee, Texas, West Sussex, Wisconsin, and beyond...

New member Earl from South Carolina says:

Always willing to support those whose voice is used in support of freedom and moral clarity.

Another new member Michael from Virginia adds:

I can get your writings without being a member. I am joining to support you. You sir are the best.

And, Kerry from Queensland shared this upon her renewal:

I joined to support Mark over the Michael Mann court case, I stayed for the club!

Thank you, Earl, Michael and Kerry! The club does have its benefits including access to our highly popular Tales for Our Time series. Our most recent, Mark's brilliant narration of The Lord of the World by Robert Hugh Benson, is perfectly timed to the events of the day. A new episode airs this evening right here at SteynOnline.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ If you missed last Sunday's airing of Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio, here is the replay of Mark's take on "The Folks who Live on the Hill" by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II,

~ Mark's Monday column - "The Racket in Plain Sight" - on USAid and more was our most read item this week.

~ In our second most read item of the week, it was another day, another child sacrifice for the diversity gods as examined by Mark.

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This week's show focused mainly on the judicial coup presently underway in the United States. Plus, murderous medical staff in Australia to the US annexation of Canada.

~ Laura's Links was back on Thursday with her links from around the world plus some personal thoughts from Laura Rosen Cohen on the fragility of life and a call to pray for the hostages and the Peace of Jerusalem.

~ Friday was Make America Healthy Again! day at SteynOnline in celebration of the confirmation of our old friend of the show, Robert F Kennedy Jr, as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Godspeed Bobby!

~ Friday was also Happy Valensteyn's Day! If you missed it, do check out this timeless Mark Steyn Show special.

~ If you are a club member and you missed Mark's newish show yesterday on Serenade Radio, the replay of Mark Steyn On the Town is now available for stream/ download.

This week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town goes Dutch and Kenyan - plus Linda Ronstadt, the Ames Brothers and Paul Whiteman with a cavalcade of Number Ones, and Sinatra sings the great iconic love songs of the last century.

~ Rick McGinnis returned on Saturday evening with his review of The Last Picture Show (1971) featuring Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm UK time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern.

To help keep us going during this unending battle for free speech, please consider a club membership for yourself or a friend. Please also check out our various free speech related merchandise and gift certificates available in the Steyn Store.

Oh, and don't forget that upcoming cruise in April. The ship is almost sold out so please act now if you would like to join Mark and his special guests in Spain and Portugal aboard the beautiful Celebrity Apex.