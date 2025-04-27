A Se'nnight of Steyn: April 20-26

We hope our readers in Australia, New Zealand and other parts of the Commonwealth had a good and meaningful Anzac Day. Some of our members from Down Under have written in recent weeks:

Bede in Victoria:

Renewing before they slap a tariff on Aussie subscriptions, and especially on us woke Melbournians.

Paul from Queensland:

Keep the bastards honest Mark

Another Queenslander Joan:

We are immensely grateful to Mark for his courage and tenacity.... Mark has been an inspiration to us ever since we heard him talk in Brisbane, many many years ago....

Thank you and welcome to Bede, Paul, Joan and all our new and returning members from Alberta, Arizona, Australian Capital Territory, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, East Sussex, Essex, Florida, Gloucestershire, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, London, Louisiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New South Wales, New York, Norfolk, North Yorkshire, Oklahoma, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Shropshire, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Victoria, Virginia, Washington, West Lothian, West Midlands, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Yellowknife and beyond.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline...

~ Steyn's Song of the Week was the appropriately timed Easter Parade.

~ On Monday we shared Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleers's podcast (recorded on the recent Mark Steyn Cruise) re Starmer's Political Prisoner.

~ In Tuesday's Notebook, our most read piece of the week, Mark examined "Pontiffs and Poseurs".

~ On Wednesday, Mark returned to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet.

This week's show covered a range of topics from Klaus Schwab's unhappy ending to the Canadian election via Chief Justice Roberts' Easter surprise. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura's Links was back on Wednesday with a round-up of links from around the world plus some examples of miracles large and small.

~ The curious case of the "Maximum Security Masterchef" was detailed in Mark's Friday column.

~ Later, Mark read a selection from The Four Loves by C S Lewis - a feature for Mark Steyn Club members.

~ In this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town on Serenade Radio, we ran the gamut from the McGuire Sisters to Elvis Presley via a spot of what Daffy Duck would call "pronoun trouble", a doubly smiling Sinatra, a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones, and Mark's memories of Wink Martindale.

~ Finally, Rick's Flicks featured a review of "The Trip" starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.