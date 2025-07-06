A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 29-July 5

Today we pray for success in the ongoing search and rescue efforts in Texas (where the water rose 26 feet in 45 minutes) with at least fifty-one dead and many still missing, including dozens of little girls attending Christian summer camp.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark honored a number that does double duty as it celebrates a great American record of a great Canadian song: "I'll Never Smile Again" by Ruth Lowe.

~ On Monday, Mark considered the different treatment of "harm" on the UK airwaves.

~ It was Canada's 158th birthday - Dominion Day - on Tuesday at SteynOnline.

~ Mark returned to the microphone to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members in our live Clubland Q&A on Wednesday. This week's show covered a range of topics from the Great Pushback in America and impending civil war elsewhere to the Afghan Cary Grant and insufficient wind at the opera. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen was back on Thursday with her round-up of excellent links, plus her take on how to respond to antisemitism.

~ On the Fourth of July, listeners enjoyed a new 2025 Independence Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

Plus, an encore broadcast of a special musical program in which Mark began in the middle of the St Lawrence River between New York and Ontario and then spent the rest of the show leaping the border from one side to the other.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we observed a most consequential anniversary, enjoyed some protean French rock'n'roll and heard Sinatra on a hit he "unequivocally detests".

~ Later Saturday, Rick McGinnis was back with his review of Peter O'Toole in "The Stunt Man."

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

