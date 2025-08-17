A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 10-16

Thank you to all our readers – far and wide – across the globe. This week we welcome new Club members in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. If you think a friend is missing out on being a Mark Steyn Club member, we have gift memberships at the ready. Now is the perfect time to get a start on your Christmas shopping – shop early and often. Plus, all memberships are tariff-free no matter where in the world you are!

The week that has been began with the conclusion with Mark's own personal take on the Final Problem, as in Sherlock Holmes and Professor Moriarty in Tales of Our Time. If you missed it, you can listen here.

Mark's Song of the Week – Rock-A-Hula Baby – brought back fun childhood memories, including this from Teresa in the U.S.:

Loved the Rock-A-Hula Baby clip from Blue Hawaii! As a kid, I would scour the TV Guide for any Elvis movie – hopefully occurring at a time my parents were out at one of their frequent church meetings! Ha. Ben Weisman's secondary gift to posterity was his poignant final conversation with Elvis. Listening to Presley's live performance of "Softly as I Leave You," was quite touching.

While David from Australia, said:

An energetic, lyric-rich song aided and abetted by the great Angela Lansbury. What's not to like!

As for the rest of the week at SteynOnline:

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, Mark noted once again, "To go back to where we came in, in the UK as in Canada, the logic of the state is to incentivise the burning down of it all."

~ In our most commented column of the week on Tuesday, A Stopped Grok is Right Once a Day, it was Mark vs. AI.

~ Wednesday, Mr. C had to go to emergency, accompanied by the lovely Mrs. C, so Clubland Q&A and Laura's Links traded places – a full roundup of links Wednesday, followed by Q&A, guest hosted by Laura, Thursday. Laura fielded questions like a pro short stop for an hour plus!

~ Friday was simultaneously the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and a day all about Putin, with this reminder from Mark: "it's important to remember Putin is still Putin and he knows what he wants..."

~ On Saturday, Rick McGinnis digs into an overlooked western in Last Chance: Jack Palance and Anthony Perkins in The Lonely Man.

And finally, on Saturday evening's On the Town, Mark starts the show with Caterina Valente and finishes strong with Frank Sinatra sings Cole Porter! Tune in here.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time / 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

