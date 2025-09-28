A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 21-27

“[Charlie] wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life...That young man. I forgive him.” - Erika Kirk

New member David from Tennessee writes:

I have enjoyed [Mark's] willingness to take risks to speak facts when there are many delusions.

Also joining this week is Blair from Idaho:

Mark, wishing you all the best, and thank you for putting into words what is sometimes out of reach for me to verbalize.

Van from Ohio has renewed:

Thank you, Mr. Steyn. You are a magnificent ally.

As has Alan in Connecticut:

Hi Mark! After all the Munch/Floyd/Trans/GazaHausen by Proxy, my sanity and serenity need some Steynhausen by Proxy! Rock on, Good Sir!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ From Babe Ruth to Shostakovich, Mark shared the story of a classic song- "Tea for Two" - in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ On Monday, Mark considered that in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination that something is stirring in post-Christendom. It was our most read article of the week.

~ Further to, Mark also considered "When the "Nice People" Want to Kill You".

~ On Wednesday Mark was back behind the Clubland Q&A microphone fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world.

In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ In her first column of the Jewish New Year of 5786, Laura Rosen Cohen encouraged readers:

We need vigilance and strength, courage and fearlessness to deal with these dark forces. Where there is faith and confidence, there can be resilience and a willingness to act....

~ On Friday Mark took a tour of the horizon in Western Europe, Central Europe, Russia-Ukraine, Africa, The Middle East, China and The United States.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark celebrated the centenary of a favourite Jerome Kern tune, played songs for the season from the Continent and from the Commonwealth, and pondered the big questions, musically speaking.

~ Later Rick McGinnis reviewed the 80's classic flick, "The Right Stuff".

