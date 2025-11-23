Just ahead of Part Twenty-Four of our current Tale for Our Time, a reminder that, as part of our weekend diversions at The Mark Steyn Club, we have Mark's weekly music show every Saturday. We hope you'll want to check that out.

In the latest installment of The Murder on the Links, Poirot and Hastings are in Saint-Omer, because it is the nearest sub-prefecture and thus where the accused is being held. However, if the name Saint-Omer rings a vague bell, that's because it cropped up in Mark's weekend column:

Among the report's findings are several severe cases, including... the near-destruction of a historic church in Saint-Omer, France, by fire in September 2024.

See our accompanying illustration.

So the nature of crime in the Pas-de-Calais has changed somewhat in the century since Agatha Christie published her bestseller. Nevertheless, in tonight's episode Poirot is once again irritated by the condescension of the young detective Giraud:

"Of all the milk and water criminals! Not an idea of defending himself. It is extraordinary!" "So extraordinary that it gives one to think, does it not?" suggested Poirot mildly. But Giraud was not even listening. He twirled his cane amicably. "Well, good day, M. Poirot. I am glad you're satisfied of young Renauld's guilt at last." "Pardon! But I am not in the least satisfied. Jack Renauld is innocent." Giraud stared for a moment—then burst out laughing, tapping his head significantly with the brief remark: "Toqué!"

"Toqué!" means "Crazy!", which is evidently what Giraud thinks of Poirot's assertion. Either way, it is not as crazy as public policy that leads, directly, to the razing of French churches.

