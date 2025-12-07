A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 30-December 6

A recording of The Mark Steyn Show with special guests Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer on board the 2025 Mark Steyn Cruise.

~ Speaking of Christmas, we're presenting the premiere of Mark's brand new reading of a second O Henry Christmas caper, Christmas by Injunction, first published in 1907. Part One is here. Part Two will air this evening.

~ Please tune-in later this morning for the next installment of Mark's audio adaptation of his bestselling book America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. In case you missed it, you may catch up on last week's episode here and older episodes here.

We will be here, Robert! Welcome and thank you to Robert, Lynn, Paul, the birthday boy, and all our new and renewing members from British Columbia, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, India, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, London, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New South Wales, New York, Northern Territory, North Yorkshire, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Saskatchewan, Singapore, Texas, Victoria, Virginia , Washington, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, Wisconsin, and beyond.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In honor of St Andrew's Day, we celebrated "Loch Lomond" in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ On Monday, Mark observed we are in "The Final Phase".

~ The history of anti-semitism in Ireland was reexamined in "Erin Go Judenrein" - including a replay from a show taped with Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer on board the last Mark Steyn Cruise.

~ Mark was back on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on Trump, Canada, Ukraine, Venezuela, vaccine injuries, and more. He also responded to a recent video by Wajahat Ali in which he brags about the demographic "victory" of his people - in, other words, saying out loud what Mark and others have said for decades. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen shared her round-up of links from around the world whilst enjoying Christmas music and Chanukah plans.

~ In Friday's column, Mark reflected on the twinning of Minneapolis with Rotherham.

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we marked the centenary of Sammy Davis Jr, with help from a few of his pallies. Plus a big finish - and a big Finnish.

~ Rick McGinnis was back on Saturday at SteynOnline with his review of W.C. Fields in "The Bank Dick".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm ET.

