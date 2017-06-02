The Day After...

On the radio yesterday, approximately 30 minutes before President Trump walked out into the Rose Garden, I speculated on how the left would react to America's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. I thought it was a bit of extemporaneous satirical hyperbole - the Maldives would be underwater this morning, New York City flash-frozen, etc - but, to judge from the media meltdown, I was pretty much in the ballpark. (You can find a few moments from Thursday's show here.) We'll break it all down later today when I'm back behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show. Three hours of substitute-host-level excellence in broadcasting starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. If you're in possession of the necessary receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up, either on one of 600 Rush affiliate stations across the US or via iHeartRadio livestream. And don't forget it's Open Line Friday, so, if you don't want to talk about the climate apocalypse, feel free to bring up whatever else is on your mind.

~After my appearance on "Fox & Friends" yesterday, The Washington Post's Erik Wemple called the show "a planetary threat". Erik will be thrilled to hear that I'll be back talking Paris and climate with Neil Cavuto live on Fox News at 4pm Eastern - and afterwards I'll be checking in with Ashley Webster at 5pm on Fox Business.

~Thank you to all those longtime followers of this website and supporters of my free-speech battles in Canada, the US and elsewhere who've signed up to become Founding Members of our new Mark Steyn Club. We now have members from Pittsburgh to Paris, to borrow the President's alliterative contrast, and, while we're at it, from Pocatello to Perth.

As I explained when we started, Founder Membership isn't for everyone, but it does ensure that all our content will be for everyone, and out there in the world - in print, audio and video, and occasionally on stage, too. We're not moving to a paywall model, but we do want to ensure funding for content at the highest-quality level - such as my long-form interviews with the likes of Lionel Chetwynd on the stories Hollywood won;t tell, and James E Mitchell, the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed; and our video recordings of live events, such as my recent Phoenix appearance, which can reach a far greater audience than those present in the theatre if they can be filmed and distributed around the planet.

So we're not in the paywall business, we're in the ideas business. And, if that's the game you're in, you want your ideas out and about in the world, challenging and persuading. Founding Members of the new Steyn Club are helping to support that content.

In return, The Mark Steyn Club does come with a few benefits:

*To welcome you to the club, a free personally autographed book or CD. *Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other products. *The chance to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly. The first one went so well we added a video postscript. We'll be doing another, live around the world, next week. *An exclusive new feature of audio adaptations: Tales for Our Time. We started with my serialization of Conan Doyle's timelier than ever Tragedy of the Korosko. If you've just joined the Club in the last few days, all 15 episodes are still available here (scroll down and then work your way back up again). You can either listen to an episode per night, as we aired them originally, or you can binge-listen to the lot on a long car journey. Our new book begins later this month. *Transcript and audio versions of our video content: For those who find it less stressful not to have to look at me, we're making The Mark Steyn Show available in non-visual form. If you go here, you'll find that we've already posted audio episodes of every single SteynPost all the way back to the very first one, plus a few of our long-form shows, which we're also working our way through. *Comment Club membership: you get to frolic and gambol through our comments section and take issue with me and my columns and radio shows and TV appearances. I weigh in there myself from time to time, but it's essentially your turf where you get to take the rhetorical baseball bat to any cut of my jib that happens to rankle. There's a lot of good stuff in there. *My new quarterly newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn: The first issue ships later this month. *Advance booking for my live appearances around the world. *Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest (arts, politics, culture, or the whole shebang). *A brand new feature, launching in June, that I think you'll enjoy. *and, most importantly, the opportunity to support all our content, from the Big Picture stuff on Islam and climate change and civilizational collapse to the small pleasures of good conversation, great movies and live music.

