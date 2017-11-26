A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 20-26

This week Steyn appeared with the great Tammy Bruce on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". Here they are a few days earlier at the Women's Independent Forum awards gala.

Happy post-Thanksgiving pre-Cyber Monday to our American readers. The holiday was also SteynOnline's 15th birthday

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a special Song of the Week - the last lyric Oscar Hammerstein II ever wrote: "Edelweiss."

~On Monday Steyn marked the death of Charles Manson and noted the strange connections between him, President Obama and today's Hollywood sex scandals: it was our most-read piece of the week.

~Mark had a busy 24 hours on television. On Monday evening he joined Tucker Carlson and Tammy Bruce to chew over the Democrats' Clinton revisionism. Click below to watch:

On Tuesday morning he was back on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" for a quick jog around the day's news, from illegal immigration to ingrate celebs:

On Tuesday evening Steyn rounded out the day guest-hosting "Tucker Carlson Tonight". You can find plenty of highlights from the broadcast here, but here's a moment with Mark and Hillary honcho Richard Goodstein:

~On Wednesday Steyn concluded the latest of our nightly audio adventures in the series Tales for our Time: The Diamond as Big as the Ritz. Click for Part Three, for Part Four, for Part Five and Part Six. The second half of our Scott Fitzgerald double-bill begins this Friday. Tales for Our Time appears thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below..

~Thursday was Thanksgiving in the United States, and Mark offered a Thanksgiving sampler.

~On Friday Steyn offered further consideration of the feminists' Clintonian chickens coming home to roost.

~Mark's Saturday movie date found him in a mustache-waxing mood, as he considered Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, then and now.

All our content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club

For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our limited-time-offer Christmas Gift Membership, which includes a personally autographed book or CD set from Mark.

A new week at SteynOnline begins this evening with our Song of the Week - and remember, for our 15th birthday, it's 15 per cent off all books, CDs and other items until tomorrow at the Steyn store.