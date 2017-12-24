A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 18-24

Dame SiÃ¢n Phillips demonstrates the proper use of a "sugar fag" on our Tale for Our Time Christmas bonus

Happy Christmas Eve - and, for our Aussie, Kiwi and Pacific readers, Happy Christmas Day. Mark will be here later today with a brand new merry little live-performance edition of our Song of the Week.

~The week began with Mark introducing a very special performance of "I'll Be Home for Christmas". Click below to watch:

~On Monday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to consider the latest twists in Robert Mueller's "Russia investigation".

~On Tuesday Mark returned to "the biggest story of our time" and Casebook Study Number One: the sorry state of Sweden. It was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday we offered a double dose of Steyn, in audio or video according to taste. First he checked in with John Oakley in Toronto to consider Trudeau's ethics, Trump's tormentors and more. Click below to listen:

Later we presented Mark's survey of America and the world in a wide-ranging speech in Florida. We think you'll enjoy this. Click below to watch:

~Thursday began with another outbreak of vehicular jihad in Melbourne, but don't worry - it was "not terror related". In further news from the diversity utopia, it was revealed that a fifth of all inmates in US federal prison are foreign-born, as Mark discussed with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

~On Friday Mark introduced and the great Welsh star SiÃ¢n Phillips read a Yuletide delight - written by a man SiÃ¢n worked with as a young girl: A Child's Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas. Click below to watch:

If you're in the mood for more Christmas classics this holiday season, don't forget Mark's latest audio entertainment: his serialization of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (complete with whimsical postscript).

~Our Saturday movie date found Mark exploring some of the more obscure corners of the Christmas catalogue.

See you later this Christmas Eve for a brand new live-performance edition of our Song of the Week. Christmas Day begins with our traditional Yuletide cornucopia - and look and listen for Mark guest-hosting on TV and radio all next week.