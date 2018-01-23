Live Around the Planet: Tuesday January 23rd by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern. Following Tucker Carlson's and my recent exchanges on that last subject, a Mr Kyle Lawrence emailed with his own contribution to the debate: I saw where you defend White Supremicists.. You're a piece of shit. If you want to continue to push your luck which, I don't recommend, then continue defending them. Go on, We dare you. You will regret it. I promise, you. We have all the information on you that we need. You're easy to find you, fuckin scumbag. Regards, A stand up American against your ignorant views. I'm pretty sure you're a fuckin racist too. Piece of shit. Can't wait to meet you. It should be fun and will probably be broadcast television. If I get the cut of his jib, Mr Lawrence wants to perpetrate great violence upon my person and livestream it.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:01 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Professor Jordan B. Peterson (on the Mark Steyn Show a few months ago) was recently interviewed in the UK on Channel 4. The virtue-signalling journalist managed to humiliate themselves by deliberately and continuously misrepresenting what the Professor was saying. His rebuttals, using precise language, have 'trended' over here, leading to Channel 4 claiming victimhood when their journalist began getting lambasted for their idiocy.

Are there any lessons for us all here, regarding getting the message across?

On January 23, 2018 at 4:02 pm, Leigh from Alberta wrote: Hi Mark,

I had a good laugh during your last Q&A mop-up when you said it's only a matter of time until some American judge declares the Constitution to be unconstitutional. As funny it was, it led me to contemplate some what if's. What if Canadians (bordering on inconceivable, I know) elect a government committed to prioritizing immigrants from culturally compatible backgrounds (i.e. the Commonwealth, the U.S., and Europe)? What if, following the all-too-predictable outcry from the likes of the CBC and Toronto Star, some "living tree" jurist or jurists declares the policy to be in contravention of the Charter of Rights. If citizens can't have the final say in who joins them, how tenable is their democracy? What is their ultimate recourse?

PS When is the next edition of The Clubbable Steyn coming out? Loved the first one! Devoured it in a single sitting.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:03 pm, Mark Ferrigno wrote: Mark,

Care to chance a prediction for the 2018 midterms? I know you may be a bit wary to offer a prediction but are we in for a 2016 repeat (regarding polls) showing a "Blue Wave"? I am sure the Republicans will take some loses but not the bloodbath the media is hoping for.

Mark Ferrigno

Peyton, Colorado

On January 23, 2018 at 4:05 pm, Chris Hall wrote: Mark, you received much criticism for your remarks on the Tucker Carlson show about immigration. One supposedly conservative site accused you of racism and not wanting to have "brown people" in the US. I heard your remarks on Tucker's show and it is clear that you were very much misunderstood. Will you take the opportunity to clarify? I understand if you mumble given the number of words stuffed into your mouth by your critics .

In a somewhat related note, I would love to hear your take on the Peterson vs Newman death match. When I linked to the video on Facebook, I said that Ms Newman had brought a paper clip to a knife fight.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:06 pm, T.F. Boggs wrote: Get any blow-back for your appearance in "Can't We Talk About This"? Sorry...stupid me...any new type of blow-back? Have you had to go full Robert Spencer or Pamela Geller security detail?

On January 23, 2018 at 4:07 pm, Mike wrote: Is it just me or is the DNC-Fusion-Steele-FBI scandal not 10x as bad as Watergate? The aims were the sameâ€”go get some dirt on the other guy or their strategy in order to help ensure an election outcome.

But whereas Nixon's Committee to Re-Elect the President simply hired some private campaign henchmen like Liddy et al to break into a hotel room, the Democrats used the institutions of government itself to perform surveillance, not just members of their campaign.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:08 pm, Nicholas Strathy wrote: Mr Lawrence, although finding himself living in the most advanced civilization in history, somehow appears not to have grasped one of its fundamental tenets (or tenants for the vocabulary challenged). News flash: the right of free speech means even people I disagree with and/or don't like, such as white supremacists, get to speak as long as they are not inciting violence.

Mr Lawrence should move to some s***hole country that does not have free speech rights instead of working to make this country a s***hole. He is obviously a squatter who does not belong in an advanced civilization.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:08 pm, David Blair wrote: I find people like Kyle Lawrence difficult to profile. The style of his prose perfectly matches the Hollywood redneck racist stereotype, but he self-identifies as a globalist. Perhaps this is his personal response to the right of gender self-identification: he has all the thuggish characteristics of a bigot, but he self-identifies as an anti-bigot. Or perhaps he's more of a pragmatist and has worked out that white supremacist gangs dishing out violence are thin on the ground and that it's safer to get your kicks in the Antifa gang.



A more disturbing possibility is that he's a snowflake at an Ivy League university, which thinks his non-sequiturs and poor use of the comma is of secondary importance to his blind commitment to the generational group-think.

In any event, his profile emanates from the same mould as those who are driven to professions of violence in their support of the European Union: militancy in the cause of a bureaucracy's minimum sub-committee quotas is hard to fathom, but surprisingly common. The contrast between the violence of the opinion and the banality of what they stand for is disorientating.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:10 pm, Patty Villanova wrote: Dear Mark,

I have to admit that I was a Mark Steyn sycophant even before it became fashionable; however, I never thought that I would go so far as to pay for the privilege of getting to ask you a question every now and then, sort of like consulting with the Delphic Oracle of our day.

Be that as it may, I'm glad that I did- the dopamine/serotonin flashes are worth every penny, especially for someone who no longer indulges in other consciousness changing substances. (if you get my drift)

I will submit a number of questions in the hope that you will have time or the inclination to respond to one that tickles your ineluctable fancy.

1. Mann vs. Steyn case- I have been bugging you about this for quite some time and you seem reluctant to answer. Again, I am speaking as someone who's worked in the clogged cesspool of the legal system- why are your lawyers not forcing the issue and using the tools at their disposal to force this case along? There are motions and other devices that can be used to compel a judge to render a decision, yet your case is just sitting there, all the while costing you a bloody fortune no doubt, in legal fees. I urge you to ask Tucker to set you up with Harmeet Dhillon.

2. Jordan Peterson and Cathy Newman interview. If you have not yet commented on this, I would love to hear your thoughts on one of the greatest liberal take downs I have ever witnessed. (aside from your own triumphs).

3. C.S. Lewis book "That Hideous Strength". Wondering if you are at all familiar with this wonderful novel that is part of the "Silent Planet" trilogy. With all the social engineering, etc. it could have been written today. If you do know the book, is this something you might consider reading one of these days?

Thanks as always for all that you do for your loyal sycophants and the rest of the Planet.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:11 pm, Raj S wrote: Hi Mark,

Do you think metoo movement has become a liberal self goal?

Raj

Ontario, Canada

On January 23, 2018 at 4:12 pm, Joseph Dornisch wrote: Could you describe a bit of your history. How did you become so literate? You seem to know every book, play, movie, etc.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:15 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: After this appalling winter in Ontario, I am wondering why you decided to move to New Hampshire rather than Flilorida? Live Free and Freeze? I don't have twitter so nit sure my question or other non twiterers can be pucked up.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:16 pm, Scott Drew wrote: I just finished "Can't We Talk About This". It's a great reminder that the Left, especially the media, is more about protecting lawbreakers, whether they be Islamic terrorists/sympathizers or illegal immigrants, than about espousing the value of free speech. Freedom and political correctness are incompatible.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:19 pm, Bryan Hewson wrote: Hi Mark,

when are you planning to be next in UK so I can plan to attend and hopefully to shake your hand and invite you to Northumberland, the real UK?

On January 23, 2018 at 4:21 pm, Emily Maxymiv wrote: Hi Mark,

One of my favorite episodes of the Mark Steyn show was the one in which you interviewed Dr. Jordan Peterson. I've been a big fan of his ever since and have been following the media backlash over his recent interview with Channel 4's Cathy Newman. The network has turned the story upside down and now report that interviewer has received threats of violence (none of which have been substantiated) from Peterson supporters, thus representing him as the official spokesperson for transphobia, misogyny, sexism, etc. As he demonstrated in the interview, this couldn't be further from the truth. What good can be done when a person is criminalized for simply having a conversation? I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:24 pm, George Pereira wrote: Let me recommend as a Tale For Our Times one of the first stories that had alien abductions, electric space ships, spacesuits, aliens building the Pyramids, space battles, oxygen pills, asteroid mining, disintegration rays, 40 foot space women from another planet, routine space travel, and beautiful Martian women.

It set the pace for space opera and ancient aliens that continues to this day.

I refer to the great 1898 Garrett P Serviss epic Edison's Conquest of Mars.

(What kind of accent would a Martian Woman use?)

On January 23, 2018 at 4:27 pm, Benjamin Car wrote: Hey Mark, according to USDebtClock.org, the total debt of the United States, which includes individual, business, local municipality, state, and federal debt, now stands at over $69 trillion. It is ludicrous that so many of America's politicians are incapable of even addressing the issue, and it is even more absurd how many Americans don't even care about the issue. Apparently, America, like other Western countries, has all but given up on ever eliminating, or even reducing, its transfinite debt. There comes a point, of course, where a country has simply spent itself beyond all hope of recovering. Has America reached that point, or is there still a chance that things may change?

On January 23, 2018 at 4:35 pm, Thomas DeLorenzo wrote: Should we have an equivalent of Guy Fawkes night to celebrate the deep state?

On January 23, 2018 at 4:40 pm, Alan Miller wrote: I just returned from a fantastic holiday in Kenya, where it seems that Islam is kept in check by the population being already divided into 42 tribes, whose loyalty outranks that of Islam.

I wonder if the great experiment of Western democracy is coming to end. We tried to replace the factions based on allegiance to tribe or religion, by factions based on class structure. So instead of Yorkshire fighting Lancashire or Catholic fighting protestant, we had working class against middle class. But now the tribes are coming back, as BLM, or as Political Islam, and we seem powerless to resist it.

Do you think this is the end of the experiment in a tribalism-free society, and whites and non-Muslims should just now revert back to whatever basic allegiance will help protect them from those other, well organised, factions.

On January 23, 2018 at 4:57 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: I know that the recent Tales for Our Time were chosen for the listening pleasure of your club members. You had mentioned that you chose the Jack London story "To Build a Fire" as well as the one by Nicolai Gogol because of the bitter cold winters folks in different parts of the Northern Hemisphere were experiencing. There seems to be something else of significance that these tales suggest to me besides the struggle for survival in the bitter cold or for surviving an unpleasant ordeal.

I can't help but think that the coat of the protagonist, Akakiy Akakievitch, is a metaphor for the great accomplishments of Western Civilization and how it may represent the external elements of the various cultures included in Western Civilization and how without much fanfare they are being ripped right off of us without much of a fight to hang onto them.

Is this a reach on my part, or were you thinking this way when you selected them? Curiousity just got the cat. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

