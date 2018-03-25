A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 19-25

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Steyn finally addressing the absence of Lennon & McCartney in our Song of the Week department.

~On Monday Mark considered the latest English town to be afflicted with mass Muslim gang-rape of children - Telford, in Shropshire. It was our most-read piece of the week. Later, he and Tucker Carlson addressed a Democrat legislator's belief that the Rothschilds control the weather. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the world on the broad theme of "identity politics", as manifested everywhere from Telford to the University of California. You can hear the full broadcast here. Clubland Q&A is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see below.

He rounded out the day with a rare Tuesday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" discussing some of the contradictions of the all-seeing surveillance state.

~Mark has long noted Britain's ever accelerating abandonment of the right to freedom of expression. On Wednesday he noted a speech the UK government would not permit their citizens to hear.

~On Thursday Steyn pondered Joe Biden's threat to beat up President Trump. Click below to watch:

~On Friday Mark looked at the Trump Administration's hectic end to the week - approving a monstrous spending bill, and John Bolton's appointment as National Security Advisor.

~Our Saturday movie date was Bruce Willis' take on a Charles Bronson classic: Death Wish.

Dedicated followers of the New York court schedule (scroll down) may be interested to know that the following has now been postponed until April 19th:

Court: New York Supreme Court

Index Number: 0650887/2018

Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC Relief Sought: Confirm Award

There is plenty of disinformation out there regarding what happened, but, as Mark put it, he is happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

