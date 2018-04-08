A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 2-8

The latest of Steyn's audio serializations in Tales for Our Time - Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with the hundredth anniversary of the Royal Air Force, marked by Steyn with a musical cavalcade.

~Mark's Monday Notebook examined a landmark month for murder in London and New York, NBC and NPR's grasp of Easter, and Islam and the logic of Islamo-leftie outsourcing to women and children: it was our most-read piece of the week. Later Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to consider the contradictions between open borders for illegal immigrants and Orange Alert for US citizens. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on immigration, offensive statuary, the deaths of South Africa's Winnie Mandela and Canada's Peter Munk, and much more. You can hear the full show here.

Clubland Q&A is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see below.

~On Wednesday Mark mulled the shooting at YouTube and its perpetrator - a female vegan Iranian refugee enraged at "de-monetization" - in his column "The Grand Convergence".

~On Thursday Steyn did double-duty on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", first discussing the left's plan to use credit-card companies to put the squeeze on the Second Amendment, and then addressing Hillary Clinton's claim to have ":accelerated" the #MeToo movement. Click below to watch:

Mark returned to the subject of self-defense in light of a disturbing story out of London: "An Englishman's home is his proportionately responsive castle."

~On Friday Steyn launched the latest in our series of nightly audio adventures, Tales for Our Time: Robert Louis Stevenson's enduring classic The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. You can hear Mark read Part One here, and Part Two here. Steyn Club member Fran Lavery writes:

They say a good eye can catch a masterpiece from a fake in a blink, well, to my good ear, I'm catching that this one is going straight to the top of the charts of Mark Steyn's masterful readings of all thus far. I've already reached the edge of my nerves in anticipation for the next episode.

That will air tonight, Fran - and thank you for your thumbs-up. Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful.

~Our weekend movie date found Mark celebrating the centenary of a great American actor, and the star of Sunset Boulevard, Picnic, The Wild Bunch and many more, William Holden.

Dedicated followers of the New York court schedule (scroll down) may be interested to know that the following has now been postponed until 11.30am on Thursday April 19th:

Court: New York Supreme Court

Index Number: 0650887/2018

Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC Relief Sought: Confirm Award

There is plenty of disinformation out there regarding what happened, but, as Steyn put it, he is happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

Exactly a week later - April 26th - Mark will be appearing at the Ethan Allen Institute's 25th anniversary gala in Burlington, Vermont. The Green Mountain State is not exactly natural Steyn territory, but, if you're in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, upstate New York or Quebec, it's a short drive and Mark will be delighted to see you. You can find more details here - and you can get 15 per cent off the ticket price if you enter the promo code EAIMARK.

He'll also be appearing in New York, on May 6th at the annual gala fundraiser for CAMERA, an invaluable institution for the truth on what's happening in the Middle East. You can find more details here - and please note the admission price is considered a tax-deductible donation, and you can get $50 off if you enter promo code MARK.

Much of our content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that: we're proud to announce, in fact, there's more free content at SteynOnline than ever before in our fifteen-year history. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including our Sunday Poems, participation in our Clubland Q&As, and the above-mentioned Tales for Our Time.

You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership (not to be confused with our SteynOnline gift certificates).

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and Episode Three of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.