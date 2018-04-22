A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 16-22

This was an important week for Mark, in which Judge Bransten of the New York Supreme Court upheld every last dot and comma of Judge Gordon's decision in the CRTV vs Steyn case. It was a devastating, total defeat for CRTV summed up in this New York Daily News headline:

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn wins $4M case against company that canceled his online talk show

And in this one:

Conservative Pundit Wins $4M From Network That Fired Him

CRTV have yet to pay a penny, and indeed have indicated to us that they don't intend to. We thank all Mark's viewers, listeners and readers around the world who have stuck with him during CRTV's vicious and sustained year-long assault on him. You can read some of the comments on the court's verdict here.

You can also read a few choice moments from Judge Gordon's findings, including CRTV head honcho Cary Katz and his Chief Content Officer Chris Crane scoffing at "Pussy Steyn" and pledging to "put this motherf**ker on the hook for everything".

Well, who's the pussy now? That's CRTV Chief Executive Pussy Cary Katz at top right being fitted for his new hat, courtesy of the Evil Blogger Lady. Mark's report on his court triumph was, gratifyingly, our most-read piece of the week.

The week began with Mark celebrating the 50th anniversary of a great song: "What A Wonderful World."

~Our Monday Notebook featured a portent of tomorrow; immigration and free speech;and why the Republican base despises its leaders. Later that day, Steyn did double-duty on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up was Comey, McCabe et al. Then Mark and Tucker addressed The New Yorker's distaste at being served chicken sandwiches by believing Christians. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's brand new SteynPost examined the British state's war on cutlery. Click below to watch:

Also on Tuesday Barbara Bush, wife and mother of presidents, died at the age of 92. Mark offered a few thoughts. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday Steyn guest-hosted "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for a full hour of debate on undocumented Uber-driver rapists, Swedish social disintegration, the James Comey media blitz, the racist macchiatos of Starbucks, and goat yoga.

~On Thursday Mark again filled in for Tucker for an hour of fast-breaking news about the Comey memos. As a result, they never got to the weekly news quiz "Final Exam", so, after the show, Mark, Katie and Brett hung around and recorded it anyway. Click below to watch:

~Friday marked the 50th anniversary of a famous speech on mass immigration by Enoch Powell that resonates in Britain and elsewhere to this day. In the half-century since, immigrants have become such objects of veneration that, on TV with Stuart Varney, Mark found himself discussing the Governor of New York's bizarre claim to be "undocumented". Click below to watch:

~For our Saturday movie date Steyn marked St George's Day with a very English film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral".

