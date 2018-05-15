Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 16th

On Tuesday I had the great honor of returning to the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from the program here. Rush's day off necessitated the postponement of our usual Tuesday Clubland Q&A, so instead we've moved it to Wednesday, at an unusual hour for our global get-togethers - 11am Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

If you caught Tuesday's edition of Rush we'll pick up where we left off, and take questions from Mark Steyn Club members on the "Russia investigation", the Jerusalem Embassy opening and the Gaza protests, transgender activists in need of Brazilian waxes from Muslim women, and, of course, the Royal Wedding, for which Mr Snerdley is agog. I'll also say a few words about Tom Wolfe, a great writer of fiction and non-fiction, who died yesterday.

And, as we're still in the midst of Steyn Club first anniversary observances, I'm happy to take a few more questions from Club members on what you like about us, and what you don't; what we've got right this first year, and what we're missing. If you have any thoughts on our classic fiction serializations or music specials or our upcoming inaugural cruise, I'm happy to talk about those as well - whatever Club-related topics tickle your fancy. Thank you to all our first-fortnight Founding Members who've decide to re-up and renew. But we also like to hear from brand new Club members, so if you've joined this month feel free to shoot me a question on any topic that tickles your fancy.

Incidentally, the reason we're doing it earlier in the day than usual is that I have to hop on a plane to head to Las Vegas for a date in Clark County District Court. As you know, following my stunning victory in the CRTV vs Steyn suit, Cary Katz, CRTV's boss and sole investor, took the unusual step of suing his own company in order to render them insolvent and unable to pay me what two judges have told them to pay. We were fortunate to be tipped off to these slimy shenanigans by eagle-eyed lawyers in the Vegas area. Notwithstanding the curses I rain down on American courts and all their works, we have a remarkable number of attorneys among our readers. So, if you're the sort of chap who's in and out of the county courthouse fairly regularly, do let us know if you spot any other attempts to evade Judge Bransten's and Judge Gordon's orders via fraudulent property transfer or other sleazy machinations. We are particularly interested in the following jurisdictions: the District of Columbia, northern Virginia, New York, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, California and, of course, Nevada. At any rate, because sleazebag scofflaw Katz is disrupting our Q&A schedule, I'm happy to answer any questions you might have about the original CRTV suit (which they lost) and their stupid second suit (which they will also lose).

