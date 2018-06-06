Dear Prudence

As a follow-up to last week's Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on the virtue of prudence, the EU style of heads-we-win-tails-you-lose democracy, the left's embrace of the deep state, and Orwell vs Huxley, and other lively topics. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox, SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful as we begin our second year. We thank especially all those first-month Founding Members who've decided to re-up for another season, and we hope those who joined in our second month will feel the same as June proceeds.

Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts and video Mailboxes, starting with the very first edition, are now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

Whether you prefer Mark in audio or video, he'll be available in both tomorrow on an especially busy Thursday.

If you prefer Mark live in person, next week he'll be back on stage in Toronto to celebrate the splendid work of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and to accept the signal honour of the very first George Jonas Freedom Award. It should be a fun night, and we hope to see you there! Or perhaps on the inaugural Mark Steyn Club Cruise: cabins and staterooms are selling fast, and pricing is better the earlier you book.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you can find more information here - and we've also introduced, for the Steyn fan in your family, a limited-time Gift Membership.